Bridges Investment Management Inc. Invests $363,000 in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Primerica by 493.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 45.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Primerica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Primerica in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.55, for a total transaction of $757,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,446,071.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.55, for a total value of $757,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,446,071.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.85, for a total value of $507,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,081.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,015. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Stock Up 0.0 %

PRI stock opened at $258.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.00. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.76 and a 52 week high of $265.27.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $803.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.88 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Featured Articles

