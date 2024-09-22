King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 40,556 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 40,556 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 192,382 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Finally, Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. UBS Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MDT stock opened at $89.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $91.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

