King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 175 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 36.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KWR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Quaker Chemical Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $165.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.26. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $138.67 and a 1 year high of $221.94.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $463.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 27.70%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Featured Articles

