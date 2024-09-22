King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 1,831 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of CarMax by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $76.10 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $59.66 and a one year high of $88.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.26 and a 200-day moving average of $76.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.69.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. CarMax’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $89,198.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,097.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $9,554,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $89,198.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,097.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,243 shares of company stock valued at $14,893,042 in the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

