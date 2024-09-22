FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in FirstService were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,488,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 245.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,803,000 after buying an additional 240,303 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,654,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,363,000 after buying an additional 76,503 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the first quarter worth approximately $11,710,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $181.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.61 and a beta of 1.05. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $134.77 and a 1 year high of $182.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. FirstService had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.50%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FSV. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FirstService from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on FirstService from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on FirstService from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.50.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

