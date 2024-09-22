Bridges Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DFUV opened at $41.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $41.76.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

