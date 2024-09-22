LUKSO (LYXe) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $38.52 Million

LUKSO (LYXe) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One LUKSO token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.07 or 0.00003300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LUKSO has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. LUKSO has a total market cap of $38.52 million and approximately $13,611.83 worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

LUKSO Token Profile

LUKSO’s launch date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,600,000 tokens. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso.

Buying and Selling LUKSO

According to CryptoCompare, “LUKSO (LYXE) is a blockchain for digital lifestyle, intersecting fashion, gaming, design, and social media. Created by Fabian Vogelsteller, it aims to bring blockchain to the masses through smart contract-based blockchain, industry standards, and decentralized applications. LYX is the native cryptocurrency of LUKSO, used for transaction fees and staking. LYXe is LYX’s representation on the Ethereum Blockchain, released through the Reversible ICO (rICO). The rICO allows you to buy LYXe over time, with the ability to reverse your commitment partially at any point within 8 months. Un-bought LYXe can be returned for corresponding ETH.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUKSO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUKSO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

