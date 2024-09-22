dogwifhat (WIF) Trading Up 6.5% Over Last Week

dogwifhat (WIF) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 22nd. In the last seven days, dogwifhat has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. One dogwifhat token can currently be bought for approximately $1.69 or 0.00002686 BTC on major exchanges. dogwifhat has a market cap of $1.68 billion and approximately $200.83 million worth of dogwifhat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

dogwifhat Profile

dogwifhat’s total supply is 998,845,510 tokens. dogwifhat’s official Twitter account is @dogwifcoin. The official website for dogwifhat is dogwifcoin.org.

Buying and Selling dogwifhat

According to CryptoCompare, “dogwifhat (WIF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. dogwifhat has a current supply of 998,845,510.546062. The last known price of dogwifhat is 1.72020404 USD and is up 2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 518 active market(s) with $198,631,511.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogwifcoin.org/.”



