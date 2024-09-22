Ripio Credit Network Tops 24 Hour Volume of $30.96 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $30.96 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00008883 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001107 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,745.87 or 0.99990204 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00013596 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00007879 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006961 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00135873 USD and is up 2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $53.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

