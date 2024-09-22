Ergo (ERG) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $54.33 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $54.33 million and approximately $259,904.69 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ergo has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,752.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.80 or 0.00539909 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009137 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.41 or 0.00107416 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.42 or 0.00281145 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00030171 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00031379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00076789 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,571,228 coins and its circulating supply is 77,572,596 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

