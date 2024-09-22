Vertcoin (VTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.46 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 17% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0634 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $4.46 million and $14,359.85 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,752.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.80 or 0.00539909 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009137 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.41 or 0.00107416 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $176.42 or 0.00281145 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00030171 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00031379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00076789 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,316,310 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

