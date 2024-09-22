Gnosis Price Up 8.4% This Week (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $432.58 million and $2.09 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gnosis token can now be purchased for $167.05 or 0.00266201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gnosis

Gnosis’ genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis (GNO) is a decentralised platform for prediction markets and DeFi, with GNO tokens used for governance, staking, and incentivisation. It was created by Martin Köppelmann and Stefan George in 2017.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

