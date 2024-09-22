Fetch.ai Price Hits $1.58 (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $1.58 or 0.00002522 BTC on major exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $1.67 billion and $174.21 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00042959 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00013146 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007427 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000600 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

