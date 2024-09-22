Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 30,911 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 542,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,911 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $68,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PPG. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.08.

PPG Industries Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $126.50 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.07 and a 12-month high of $151.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.95%.

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.