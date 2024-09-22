Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Position Raised by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.22% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $68,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,702,000 after purchasing an additional 11,027 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $273.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.07. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.98 and a 52-week high of $287.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.19 and a beta of 0.38.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.14.

In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 32,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $7,161,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,013.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $1,917,447.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,548.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 32,450 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $7,161,390.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136 shares in the company, valued at $30,013.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,148 shares of company stock worth $25,658,824. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

