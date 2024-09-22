Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 288.8% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ VWOB opened at $66.30 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $66.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.75.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3228 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

