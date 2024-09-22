Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 236 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 563.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

WRB stock opened at $57.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.09. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $61.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

WRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.70.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

