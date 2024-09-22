Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 2,522 Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 32.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTHI. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,014,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 1,256.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 418,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 388,064 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,872,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,018,000 after purchasing an additional 382,370 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 344,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 175,363 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 444,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 172,047 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHI opened at $23.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.41 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.43. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $23.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

