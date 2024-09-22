Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $142,000 Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 87.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Medpace from $430.00 to $413.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.88.

Medpace Stock Down 0.9 %

Medpace stock opened at $365.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $378.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.95. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.21 and a twelve month high of $459.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 16.74%. Medpace’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

