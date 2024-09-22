Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 1,239 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 29.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,903 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock opened at $96.05 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.04. The company has a market cap of $108.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.08.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

