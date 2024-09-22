Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 82.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the first quarter worth about $264,000.

Get First Trust Growth Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTGS opened at $31.15 on Friday. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $579.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0135 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Growth Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Growth Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.