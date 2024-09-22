Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 43.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

MBUU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Monday, July 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $39.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $808.81 million, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.74. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $56.03.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Malibu Boats had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $158.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

