Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $199,000 Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Amphenol by 92.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,468,301,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552,921 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,225,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,564,711,000 after buying an additional 9,487,387 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,245,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,899,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,340,759 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 88.9% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,455,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,041,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275,279 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 263.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,568,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $48,405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,875,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.04.

NYSE APH opened at $65.91 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $39.34 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

