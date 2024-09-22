Benjamin Edwards Inc. Decreases Stock Position in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in PowerSchool were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWSC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PowerSchool by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,495,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PowerSchool by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,001,000 after buying an additional 207,237 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PowerSchool by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 10,932 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PowerSchool by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PowerSchool during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PWSC shares. Baird R W downgraded PowerSchool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.80 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. Macquarie downgraded PowerSchool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.80 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.02.

Shares of PWSC stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -94.96 and a beta of 1.05. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $25.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $191.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other PowerSchool news, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $109,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 417,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,512,099.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shivani Stumpf sold 1,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $39,122.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,392,096.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $109,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 417,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,512,099.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,850 shares of company stock worth $3,514,986. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

