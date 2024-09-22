Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 58.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMN. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,864,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 50,775 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth about $12,905,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMN opened at $45.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.12. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.23 and a 12-month high of $87.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $740.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.43 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

