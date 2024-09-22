Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 622 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Match Group were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Match Group in the second quarter valued at $100,848,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $112,903,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 17,295.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,155,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,240 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,613,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 290.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,566,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,576 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Match Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Match Group from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

Match Group Price Performance

MTCH opened at $36.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.50. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $42.42.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.51 million. Match Group had a net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 467.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.