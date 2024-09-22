Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,410.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,769,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,430 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 85,303,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,908,000 after buying an additional 1,381,789 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,815,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 693.0% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 913,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,064,000 after buying an additional 798,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.5% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,443,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,458,000 after acquiring an additional 532,740 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.31. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

