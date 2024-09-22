Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 169 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Standex International were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Standex International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 322.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Standex International by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Standex International from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Standex International Stock Down 1.6 %

Standex International stock opened at $178.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.37. Standex International Co. has a 52-week low of $130.04 and a 52-week high of $191.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. Standex International had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $180.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Articles

