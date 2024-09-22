Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 540.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2,760.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $180.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $184.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.77. The firm has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.93.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total value of $499,699.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,815,663.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,260.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total value of $499,699.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,815,663.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,757. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

