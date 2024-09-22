Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.5% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.4% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 2.3% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $523.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.86 billion, a PE ratio of 58.71, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $499.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $455.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $528.02.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.18.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

