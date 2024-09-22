SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,614 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 1,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPSC opened at $195.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 106.74 and a beta of 0.82. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.96 and a 1 year high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.87 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total transaction of $491,838.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,553.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total transaction of $491,838.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,553.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $402,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,735. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.25.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

