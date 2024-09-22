Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 135 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 29.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in Celanese by 279.7% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 9,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 43.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 184,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,930,000 after purchasing an additional 55,663 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Celanese by 2.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CE. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Celanese from $167.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Celanese from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.13.

Celanese Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $126.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $110.76 and a 52-week high of $172.16.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.41%.

Insider Transactions at Celanese

In other news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total transaction of $605,459.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,840.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

