Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Jacobs Solutions worth $31,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,398,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,561,000 after acquiring an additional 49,545 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,697,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,436,000 after acquiring an additional 805,657 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,366,000 after acquiring an additional 127,605 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 826,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,258,000 after acquiring an additional 137,604 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 632,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,418,000 after acquiring an additional 67,821 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $979,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 534,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,747,271.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total transaction of $979,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 534,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,747,271.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,516 shares of company stock worth $3,132,273. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on J shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE J opened at $148.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.71 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.11.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

