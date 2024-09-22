Davis Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Davis Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,511,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Five Star Bancorp comprises 1.6% of Davis Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Davis Asset Management L.P. owned 7.09% of Five Star Bancorp worth $35,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 31.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 713,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,064,000 after buying an additional 172,507 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 310,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 92,260 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 364.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 190,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 149,424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 39,256 shares during the period. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,150,000. Institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

FSBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on Five Star Bancorp from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

NASDAQ:FSBC opened at $29.92 on Friday. Five Star Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.77. The company has a market cap of $637.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $30.67 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.42%.

In other news, SVP Michael Eugene Lee sold 3,000 shares of Five Star Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $87,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,128.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $116,340 in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

