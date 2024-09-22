DRW Securities LLC Grows Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,963,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,750,473,000 after buying an additional 1,042,823 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,306,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,327 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,297,000 after acquiring an additional 292,155 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,237,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,954,000 after purchasing an additional 560,110 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,668,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $65.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.94. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $116.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $4,387,502.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,927,245.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $4,387,502.46. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,927,245.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,104. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

