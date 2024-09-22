DRW Securities LLC Makes New $19.69 Million Investment in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 727,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,691,000. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of DRW Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. DRW Securities LLC owned about 0.41% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 243.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at $119,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 91,900.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KWEB opened at $26.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.19. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $32.63.

