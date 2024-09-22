DRW Securities LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

DRW Securities LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.6% of DRW Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

IEFA opened at $76.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.04. The company has a market cap of $120.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

