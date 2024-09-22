DRW Securities LLC Invests $4.44 Million in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 83,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $117,350,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth $85,221,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth $32,959,000. Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth $26,526,000. Finally, Mad River Investors acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,251,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GBTC opened at $50.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $65.61.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

