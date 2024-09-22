DRW Securities LLC Invests $3.86 Million in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 84.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

SOXX stock opened at $223.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.15. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $144.40 and a 12 month high of $267.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

