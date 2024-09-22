DRW Securities LLC Invests $3.76 Million in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,000. DRW Securities LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Global Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IXC opened at $40.69 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $45.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

