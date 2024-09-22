Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,066,846,000 after acquiring an additional 192,854 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 57.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,285,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,408 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $424,130,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,364,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 907,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,927,000 after purchasing an additional 90,558 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

Enphase Energy stock opened at $114.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.72. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $141.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.89.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

