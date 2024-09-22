Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $8,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,913,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,464,000 after purchasing an additional 36,095 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Helen of Troy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,761,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 114,215 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 9.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,970,000 after acquiring an additional 102,767 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Helen of Troy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 920,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 10.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 648,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,735,000 after purchasing an additional 63,595 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HELE. DA Davidson lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

Shares of HELE stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.85. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.05 and a fifty-two week high of $127.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.77.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.85 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 39.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

Featured Stories

