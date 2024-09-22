Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 24,700.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter valued at $34,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $58.75 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $43.30 and a one year high of $59.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.00 and its 200 day moving average is $55.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.2616 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

