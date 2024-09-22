Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,181 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCS. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Stock Down 3.3 %

CCS stock opened at $103.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.93. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $108.42. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.19. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Century Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Communities

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $4,632,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,275,527.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John P. Box sold 11,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $1,128,989.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,858.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $4,632,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,931 shares in the company, valued at $44,275,527.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

