Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steele Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the second quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.22.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $254.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.24 and its 200 day moving average is $248.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.50 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.17%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

