Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 4,910 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $11,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $83.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.58 billion, a PE ratio of 233.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.95 and its 200 day moving average is $71.25. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,002,940. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

