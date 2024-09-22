Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,296 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $13,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.04, for a total transaction of $23,761,396.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 670,812,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,431,391,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.04, for a total transaction of $23,761,396.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 670,812,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,431,391,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,787,984.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 706,875 shares of company stock worth $130,909,198 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $199.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.82 and a 52 week high of $206.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.92.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

