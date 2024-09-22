Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stake Lessened by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $12,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,977,593,000 after purchasing an additional 203,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 44.9% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $34,655,789.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total value of $2,527,410.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,195,149.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,687 shares of company stock worth $44,616,637 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $506.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $525.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $556.65. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.62 and a 52-week high of $629.38. The firm has a market cap of $77.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.07, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $687.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $630.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synopsys

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.