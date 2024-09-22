Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 775.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,163 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,605 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $12,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the first quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of BLD opened at $406.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $405.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $407.21. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $217.08 and a 12-month high of $495.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($0.26). TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLD. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLD

TopBuild Company Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.