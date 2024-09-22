Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,367 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $12,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Plc bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at $204,001,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 777,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,205,000 after purchasing an additional 470,076 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth about $55,075,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $31,260,000. Finally, Presima Securities ULC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4,714.5% during the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 226,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,686,000 after buying an additional 221,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

NYSE ARE opened at $121.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 113.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($2.09). The company had revenue of $766.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 485.98%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.